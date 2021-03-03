Short Interest in The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Decreases By 56.0%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,302,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 28th total of 2,958,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,769,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VLNCF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The Valens has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

VLNCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About The Valens

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

