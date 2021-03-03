Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 43.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 28th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UONEK stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get Urban One alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.