Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Expands By 173.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 173.5% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VTWG stock opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.64.

