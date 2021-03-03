Short Interest in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Drops By 56.7%

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period.

Shares of IID stock remained flat at $$5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

