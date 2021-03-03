Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 74.0%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the January 28th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 90,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,657. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

