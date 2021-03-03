SIBCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,506.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $897,535.77 and $50,506.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.49 or 0.03128073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00370405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.12 or 0.01042617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00427064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00368872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00241891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00022022 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,014,951 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

