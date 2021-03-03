Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

SHL opened at €45.66 ($53.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.35 and a 200 day moving average of €40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

