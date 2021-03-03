Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $618.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.