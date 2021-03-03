Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

SW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.15 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.15. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.23.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

