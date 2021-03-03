Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

SWIR opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $618.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

