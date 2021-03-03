Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,298 Shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

