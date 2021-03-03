Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 5,483 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

