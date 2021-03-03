Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $356,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Chemours by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Chemours by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Chemours by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 626,919 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

