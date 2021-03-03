Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 387 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $239.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.