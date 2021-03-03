Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

