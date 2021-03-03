Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,591,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,880,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,421,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $362.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.82. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $382.31.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

