Signet Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 470 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $536.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.53 and its 200-day moving average is $532.67. The firm has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

