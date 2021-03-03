Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $303.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

