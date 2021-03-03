Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

