Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

