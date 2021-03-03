Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

