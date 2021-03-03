Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $156.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

