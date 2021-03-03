Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) rose 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $147.70. Approximately 1,120,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,373,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,419 shares of company stock worth $24,990,611.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

