SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $182.05 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.00781955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,082,595 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

