Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

