Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$11.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.