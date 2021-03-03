Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,961.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

