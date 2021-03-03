Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 670,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,538,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.21. 11,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,021. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

