Slack Technologies (WORK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Slack Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts expect Slack Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 287,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,716 shares of company stock worth $8,240,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

