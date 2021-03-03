SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SDC opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.