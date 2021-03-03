Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $831,622.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

