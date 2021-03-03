Snow Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up about 1.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of B2Gold worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 741,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

