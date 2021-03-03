Snow Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,362 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of ACCO Brands worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 24,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,595. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.