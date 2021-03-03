Snow Capital Management LP Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 467,850 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

