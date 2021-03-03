Snow Capital Management LP Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters makes up about 1.5% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. 74,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,531. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

