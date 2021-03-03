Snow Capital Management LP Increases Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 24,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,343. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

