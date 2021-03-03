Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,530.72

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,530.72 ($20.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,430 ($18.68). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,471 ($19.22), with a volume of 222,810 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,530.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,314.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

