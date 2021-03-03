Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

