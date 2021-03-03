Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

