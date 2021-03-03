South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SJI opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

