Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.71

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

