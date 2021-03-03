SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $42,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. 30,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

