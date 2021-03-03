SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,887. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

