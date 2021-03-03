Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Spin Master stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

