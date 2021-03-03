Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.