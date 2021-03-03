Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.