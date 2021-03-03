Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.42

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.42 and last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 82423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.20.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.