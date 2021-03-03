Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.60.

Spin Master stock traded up C$3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.20. The company had a trading volume of 381,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.07. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

