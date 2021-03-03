Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$32.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.20.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

