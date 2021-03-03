Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.